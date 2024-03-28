Govt Committed To Saving Zimbabwe Dollar, Says Kuda Mnangagwa
Deputy Minister of Finance, Economic Development, and Investment Promotion, David Kudakwashe Mnangagwa, has addressed growing concerns over the sudden surge in Zimbabwe’s exchange rate.
In a statement issued this Thursday, March 28, Mnangagwa said the delay in releasing the monetary policy statement (MPS) has fuelled anxiety and curiosity among citizens.
Mnangagwa said Zimbabweans who hold the local currency should avoid hedging against it to protect themselves from potential losses adding that the government remains committed to maintaining currency stability. Reads the statement:
We have been receiving enquiries about the surge in the exchange rate, which right now can be attributed to the anxiety and anticipation of the upcoming Monetary Policy Statement which is around the corner.
If I were to irresponsibly give unsolicited advice, I would urge Zimbabweans with their hard-earned ZWL not to hedge against it.
Latest Tecno Pop 8 - now available in Pindula.
$94, Cash on Delivery in Harare & Bulawayo.
WhatsApp: 0783 450 793
Government is committed to ensuring that there will be no loss of value through the introduction of currency stabilisation measures.
Examples of currency hedging include currency forward contracts, which are straightforward agreements to exchange a specific amount of one currency for another at a predetermined exchange rate on a future date.
Critics say the Zimbabwean economy is akin to an aeroplane on autopilot — nobody knows where it is headed or where it will land.
The southern African country is grappling with hyperinflation, currency instability, company closures, job losses, and power shortages, among a myriad of other challenges.
More: Pindula News