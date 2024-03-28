Govt Committed To Saving Zimbabwe Dollar, Says Kuda Mnangagwa

4 minutes ago Thu, 28 Mar 2024 11:06:25 GMT

Deputy Minister of Finance, Economic Development, and Investment Promotion, David Kudakwashe Mnangagwa, has addressed growing concerns over the sudden surge in Zimbabwe’s exchange rate.

In a statement issued this Thursday, March 28, Mnangagwa said the delay in releasing the monetary policy statement (MPS) has fuelled anxiety and curiosity among citizens.

Mnangagwa said Zimbabweans who hold the local currency should avoid hedging against it to protect themselves from potential losses adding that the government remains committed to maintaining currency stability. Reads the statement:

