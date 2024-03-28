OFFICIAL: John Mushayavanhu Appointed RBZ Governor

8 minutes ago Thu, 28 Mar 2024 12:25:55 GMT

President Emmerson Mnangagwa has appointed John Mushayavanhu as the new Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe (RBZ) Governor.

The appointment is for five years beginning on 28 March 2024, and ending on 27 March 2029.

The Minister of Finance, Economic Development, and Investment Promotion, Mthuli Ncube, announced Mushayavanhu’s appointment as the new central bank Government through General Notice 410 of 2024 dated March 29, 2024. It reads:

