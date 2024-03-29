2024 PSL Matchday 3 Results: Bosso Edge Simba Bhora, Yadah Hold DeMbare At Rufaro

3 minutes ago Fri, 29 Mar 2024 16:54:32 GMT

Highlanders secured a hard-fought victory against Simba Bhora, winning 1-0 in a thrilling Matchday 3 encounter at Barbourfields Stadium. Melikhaya Ncube emerged as the hero, scoring the decisive goal in the 83rd minute.

As a result of this victory, Highlanders now find themselves in the second position in the Castle Lager Premier Soccer League standings.

With a total of seven points, they are hot on the heels of the early pacesetters, FC Platinum. The only thing separating the two teams is goal difference, making the race for the top spot even more intense.

