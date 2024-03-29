2024 PSL Matchday 3 Results: Bosso Edge Simba Bhora, Yadah Hold DeMbare At Rufaro
Highlanders secured a hard-fought victory against Simba Bhora, winning 1-0 in a thrilling Matchday 3 encounter at Barbourfields Stadium. Melikhaya Ncube emerged as the hero, scoring the decisive goal in the 83rd minute.
As a result of this victory, Highlanders now find themselves in the second position in the Castle Lager Premier Soccer League standings.
With a total of seven points, they are hot on the heels of the early pacesetters, FC Platinum. The only thing separating the two teams is goal difference, making the race for the top spot even more intense.
Meanwhile, over at the Colliery, Bulawayo Chiefs celebrated their first win of the season. They defeated Hwange with a convincing 2-0 scoreline.
Tadiwa Muchenje opened the scoring in the 50th minute, setting the tone for Chiefs’ dominant performance.
Never Rauzhi sealed the victory in the 83rd minute, ensuring that the fans went home with smiles on their faces.
At Rufaro Stadium, Dynamos faced a stubborn Yadah Stars side. Despite their best efforts, the match ended in a goalless draw.
The Glamour Boys, are now facing a precarious situation. Having failed to secure a win in their first three games—losing one and drawing two—they risk early elimination from the title race in the 2024 season.
The pressure is mounting, and DeMbare need to turn things around swiftly if they want to stay in contention.
More: Pindula News