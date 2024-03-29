CAPS United Fall To Bikita Minerals; FC Platinum, Chicken Inn Share Spoils

The game’s sole goal came courtesy of Chris Carlos Makambira, who found the net after 28 minutes of intense play.

For Bikita Minerals, this victory was a significant achievement as this is their first season in the top flight.

On the other hand, CAPS United’s loss was their second setback in just three games since the beginning of the new season.

In another thrilling encounter, FC Platinum clashed with Chicken Inn at Mandava Stadium. FC Platinum showcased their resilience by fighting back from a losing position to secure a 2-2 draw.

The former champions scored through Lawrence Mhlanga and Juan Mutudza after 7 and 52 minutes respectively while Chicken Inn got their goals through Lincoln Mangaira and Michael Charamba after 31 and 36 minutes.

The clash between Green Fuel and TelOne ended in a 1-1 stalemate at the Green Fuel Arena.

In other matches played on Thursday, March 28, Manica Diamonds and Chegutu Pirates picked their first points of the 2024 season after playing to a goalless draw, while Arenel Movers also drew 0-0 against Herentals.

Results at a glance:

CAPS United 0-1 Bikita Minerals

FC Platinum 2-2 Chicken Inn

ZPC Kariba 0-0 Ngezi Platinum

Green Fuel 1-1 Telone

Manica Diamonds 0-0 Chegutu Pirates

Arenel Movers 0-0 Herentals

Matches lined up for Friday, 29 March 2024:

Highlanders v Simba Bhora (Barbourfields Stadium)

Hwange v Bulawayo Chiefs (Colliery Stadium)

Yadah v Dynamos (Rufaro Stadium)

