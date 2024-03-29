NUST Student In Court Over Anti-Ndebele Tribal Comments

Ziso was remanded in custody to 2 April when he appeared before Bulawayo magistrate Maxwell Ncube.

Prosecuting, Dorcas Maphosa said Ziso committed the offence on 13 March this year. She said:

On 13 March 2024 at 2011 hours the accused person posted a message on his X-page (previously Twitter) using the name The Royal Priest of Chitungwiza @ iamryantanaka.

In the post, Ziso allegedly expressed demeaning sentiments against the Ndebele people, using unprintable words.

On 14 March 2024, the accused at around 2 PM posted another message heightening the already boiling tensions.

Maphosa said the matter was reported by the director of communication and marketing at NUST, Thabani Mpofu. She said:

Printed hard copies of the contents of the accused person’s posts can be produced in court as evidence. The accused person had no right to post sentiments that can cause offence to persons of a particular race, tribe and place of origin.

In Zimbabwe, causing offense to persons of a particular race, religion, etc. is addressed under the Criminal Law (Codification and Reform) Act. Specifically, Section 42 of the act deals with this offence.

It prohibits actions that intentionally cause offense to individuals based on their race, religion, or other protected characteristics.

