Veteran Actress Stella January Has Died

7 minutes ago Fri, 29 Mar 2024 09:41:27 GMT

The Zimbabwean arts industry is mourning the passing of Stella January, a revered actress and the founder of the Mufakose Film Society.

January, celebrated for her iconic role in the drama Yellow Card, also graced other notable productions, including Mawoko Matema (where she portrayed the character of Mai Mufundisi), Tangled, Gringo the Troublemaker, Ndafunga Kure, and Chipo.

Tragically, January’s battle with cancer came to an end on a sombre Wednesday night. She had been grappling with the illness since February 2023, following an operation at Karanda Hospital.

