Inmate Faces 16 More Years For Indecent Assault

7 minutes ago Tue, 02 Apr 2024 17:41:55 GMT

A 52-year-old male inmate at Mutare Farm Prison received a further 16 years of imprisonment following his conviction for indecent assault and aggravated indecent assault.

Allegations were that sometime in November 2023, the accused person shared a cell with other inmates.

During the night, the complainant woke up to find the accused person caressing his buttocks. The accused person had already lowered the complainant’s trousers and underwear without consent. He was charged with indecent assault.

