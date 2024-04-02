Inmate Faces 16 More Years For Indecent Assault
A 52-year-old male inmate at Mutare Farm Prison received a further 16 years of imprisonment following his conviction for indecent assault and aggravated indecent assault.
Allegations were that sometime in November 2023, the accused person shared a cell with other inmates.
During the night, the complainant woke up to find the accused person caressing his buttocks. The accused person had already lowered the complainant’s trousers and underwear without consent. He was charged with indecent assault.
On the 3rd of January 2024, the accused person engaged in anal sexual relations with another inmate. This act was committed without the other inmate’s consent. He was charged with aggravated indecent assault.
The Mutare Magistrates’ Court sentenced the inmate to 1 year of imprisonment for the first count (indecent assault) and 15 years of imprisonment for the second count (aggravated indecent assault).
Latest Tecno Pop 8 - now available in Pindula.
$94, Cash on Delivery in Harare & Bulawayo.
WhatsApp: 0783 450 793
Incidents of sexual assault and misconduct within prisons are not uncommon. Inmates may exploit power imbalances, especially when one has authority or control over another.
Furthermore, inmates share close quarters, and privacy is limited. This lack of personal space can escalate tensions and create opportunities for unwanted advances.
More: Pindula News