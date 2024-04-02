Stampede For Posts In Chamisa's Blue Movement

There is a selection of cluster leaders who are in general, district leaders, that is currently underway but there are disputes over the way they are being selected. The move to select cluster leaders is driven by the need to ensure that there are coordinators in the districts and also to root out those members aligned to Tshabangu as we are preparing for the new. Latest Tecno Pop 8 - now available in Pindula. $94, Cash on Delivery in Harare & Bulawayo. WhatsApp: 0783 450 793 But the challenge now is, in some cases, these are being appointed by other individuals from within. Some people have emerged from nowhere and positioned themselves as cluster leaders. People at the grassroots are demanding a stake in the selection of their local leaders.

Siziba declined to comment on the alleged infighting when contacted for a comment by The Standard but said Chamisa’s supporters were eager to be associated with him. Said Siziba:

The grassroots supporters of Chamisa are brimming with excitement. Zimbabweans who seek democracy find joy in following President Chamisa, drawn by his vision and a fervent determination to collectively combat dictatorship.

Siziba, however, could not disclose when “the new” would be unveiled. He said:

Our focus is to build a mass movement. The next programme that we have lined up is to build a social base. We are now going to the grassroots. That is the anchor of our crusade. We want to organise and galvanise society towards resolving the vicious cycle of disputed elections, which has poisoned Zimbabwe since 1980.

Chamisa quit CCC in January this year saying the party had been “contaminated” and “hijacked” by the government. In a 13-page statement, he expressed his refusal to engage in what he called “sewer politics”.

Chamisa, who secured about 44% of the votes in the last presidential election, accused the ruling ZANU PF party of being behind the contamination.

