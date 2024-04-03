National Youth Service Set To Begin In June 2024

Muswere said since the Cabinet’s decision in 2021 to revive the National Youth Service program, the Ministry of Youth has achieved several milestones, including:

The National Youth Service Bill is being drafted following the approval of the Principles in August 2023;

Establishment of an Inter-Ministerial Implementation Committee to oversee the implementation of the programme;

The development of a 6-month training programme that will target youths between the ages of 18 and 35. The programme, which covers 3 months of institutionalised training and 3 months of community attachment, will commence in June 2024 with an enrolment of 750 youths nationwide. Those who undergo the training will be issued with certificates on completion of the programme;

The new curriculum will infuse national orientation with life skills training and entrepreneurial development;

New uniforms, signage and logo have been designed and will be registered;

All production units are expected to fully utilise available land and engage in commercial production units for self-sustenance; and

A total of 10 000 youths are earmarked to undergo training in 2024. The youths will be drawn equally from all the country’s ten provinces. The recruitment will be cascaded to incorporate youths in all wards and districts;

The National Youth Service Programme has been renamed Youth Service in Zimbabwe.

Muswere said in the future, young people who complete their training will be given priority in employment and enrollment in the public sector, higher education institutions, and tertiary education. Additionally, they will receive prioritization for financial support to establish new projects and businesses.

Latest Tecno Pop 8 - now available in Pindula. $94, Cash on Delivery in Harare & Bulawayo. WhatsApp: 0783 450 793

The Youth Service in Zimbabwe has faced severe criticism both within Zimbabwe and internationally. Graduates of the service were derogatorily referred to as “Green Bombers” due to their fatigue uniforms and the violence they perpetrated.

It was associated with gross human rights violations on behalf of the ruling ZANU PF party. Participants received some form of military training and were indoctrinated with absolute loyalty to ZANU PF.

They were allegedly involved in torture, harassment, and intimidation of political opponents, especially in rural areas.

More: Pindula News

Tags

Leave a Comment