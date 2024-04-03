Video: Charging Elephant Overturns Safari Vehicle
An 80 year old tourist was killed in Zambia after an elephant charged at their safari truck and overturned it in Kafue National Park, Zambia. Two other tourists who were injured and were evacuated to Lusaka for medical attention.
According to Zambian Observer the incident happened on Saturday, 30 March 2024.
In a video widely circulated on social media, an elephant is seen charging parallel to the vehicle while the driver of the vehicle seem to be driving to escape. The vehicle then suddenly stopped and the elephant caught up with it. According to the tourism company in charge of the tour, Wilderness, the road became blocked and the tour guide had to stop the vehicle.
Someone could be heard shouting at the elephant, but the elephant overturned the vehicle, resulting in the death of the tourist.
Here is the video of the incident (does not have any graphic content):
Latest Tecno Pop 8 - now available in Pindula.
$94, Cash on Delivery in Harare & Bulawayo.
WhatsApp: 0783 450 793
Zambian Observer quotes Keith Vincent, Wilderness Chief Executive Officer:
At around 09h30 on Saturday the six guests were on the game drive when the vehicle was unexpectedly charged by the bull elephant.
Our guides are all extremely well trained and experienced, but sadly in this instance the terrain and vegetation was such that the guide’s route became blocked and he could not move the vehicle out of harm’s way quickly enough.