Video: Charging Elephant Overturns Safari Vehicle

5 minutes ago Wed, 03 Apr 2024 11:25:30 GMT

An 80 year old tourist was killed in Zambia after an elephant charged at their safari truck and overturned it in Kafue National Park, Zambia. Two other tourists who were injured and were evacuated to Lusaka for medical attention.

According to Zambian Observer the incident happened on Saturday, 30 March 2024.

In a video widely circulated on social media, an elephant is seen charging parallel to the vehicle while the driver of the vehicle seem to be driving to escape. The vehicle then suddenly stopped and the elephant caught up with it. According to the tourism company in charge of the tour, Wilderness, the road became blocked and the tour guide had to stop the vehicle.

