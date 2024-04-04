Botswana President Threatens To Send Germany 20 000 Elephants

Speaking to German daily Bild Masisi said :“We would like to offer such a gift to Germany.”

Said Masisi in part:

itel A70 - 128GB, 3GB RAM - available in Pindula. $89, Cash on Delivery in Harare & Bulawayo. WhatsApp: 0783 450 793

It is very easy to sit in Berlin and have an opinion about our affairs in Botswana. We are paying the price for preserving these animals for the world. This is not a joke. Germans should live together with the animals, in the way you are trying to tell us to. We would also like to make such an offer to the Federal Republic of Germany. We won’t take no for an answer.

Bostwana currently has some 130,000 elephants, an increase caused by conservation efforts. Germany is one of the largest importers of hunting trophies in the world, and conversation efforts such as restricting imports would hurt Botswana’s revenues.

In 204 Botswana banned trophy hunting, but following an explosion in elephant numbers and pressure from local communities affected by the animals, it revoked the ban in 2019.

Botswana has the largest population of elephants in the world, followed by Zimbabwe, which has about 100 000. In Zimbabwe, elephants kill close to 100 people every year.

This would not be the first time that Botswana has given its elephants to other countries. It has previously given 8 000 elephants to Angola, and has also offered Mozambique, to try bring the animal down.

Tags

Leave a Comment