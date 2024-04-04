Rufaro Stadium Being Politicised, Says Harare Mayor Jacob Mafume

Rufaro is now being politicized, I think we are now entering into the realm of football politics, perhaps the administrators felt Dynamos should play its home game at Barbourfields not here (Rufaro) or maybe Dynamos is naive not to use its home. The home for Dynamos is ready, if they are naive to be told there is a toilet that is not clean and they cannot use the stadium then they are being dribbled. itel A70 - 128GB, 3GB RAM - available in Pindula. $89, Cash on Delivery in Harare & Bulawayo. WhatsApp: 0783 450 793 I cannot help anyone who is being dribbled or who succumbs to being dribbled.

Reports indicate that urgent repairs are needed for the faulty turnstiles at Rufaro Stadium. These turnstiles caused significant delays, particularly on Good Friday, leading to winding queues even after the match had already begun.

Football analyst Solomon Manganyi criticised PSL Chairman Farai Jere, who is CAPS United owner and MP for Murehwa West (ZANU PF), of bias against Dynamos. He wrote on X:

Now I understand what the PSL Chairman [Farai Jere] meant by saying they fixed the fixtures in favour of certain teams. So CAPS United benefited from playing two games at home as well as revenue-wise and it’s now Dynamos playing at home and suddenly Rufaro is not good enough. We raised the issue of turnstiles after the match between Yadah and Dynamos but the PSL administration saw it fit for CAPS to host Arenel Movers [at Rufaro] whilst Herentals hosted FC Platinum and reference for shutting it is the Yadah versus Dynamos match.

ZIFA First Instance Board chairman Sheriff Musa, said Rufaro stadium was temporarily homologated as more work still needs to be done. Said Musa:

We temporarily homologated Rufaro Stadium to host games, although there are a few touch-ups that need to be done. Work is in progress and with the dedication that the Mayor has, we trust all that will be done.

The ZIFA First Instance Board is responsible for examining stadiums to ensure they meet minimum standards.

