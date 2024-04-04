Timboon Coaches Bus Burnt To A Shell, All Passengers Escape Unhurt

The ZRP confirms a fire incident in which a Timboon bus was burnt to a shell at the 180-kilometre peg along Harare-Chirundu Road on 03/04/24. The bus was carrying 20 passengers en route to Magunje when the driver noticed smoke coming from the engine through the gear lever. The passengers escaped from the bus and no one was injured. itel A70 - 128GB, 3GB RAM - available in Pindula. $89, Cash on Delivery in Harare & Bulawayo. WhatsApp: 0783 450 793

In April 2023, a Timboon Coaches bus accident claimed the lives of twelve (12) people, including the driver after it crashed on the 5km peg along the Murammbinda-Chivhu Road

Speaking at the time, ZRP national spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi said that the driver lost control of the bus before it veered off the road and crashed. He said the Harare-bound Timboom Coaches bus had 40 passengers on board.

Yesterday, Asst Comm Nyathi released road traffic accident statistics for the 2024 Easter Holiday which showed that 286 road traffic accidents occurred in 2024—a slight decrease from the 288 incidents in 2023.

He also revealed that during the 2024 Easter holidays, 27 people lost their lives in road accidents, compared to 29 fatalities in 2023. Said Asst Comm Nyathi:

A comprehensive analysis by the Police has revealed that most accidents recorded during the Easter Holiday are attributed to speeding, inattention, misjudgment, overtaking error, and failure to observe road rules and regulations by drivers.

