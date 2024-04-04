Zimbabwe Seeks US$2 Billion To Avert Famine

Preliminary assessments show that Zimbabwe requires in excess of US$2 billion towards various interventions we envisage in the spectrum of our national response.

Ironically, the declaration of a State of disaster comes as the government is pushing to pass a controversial law, the Private Voluntary Organisations Amendment Bill whose provisions are inimical to freedom of association.

In his address to the nation on Wednesday, April 3, President Mnangagwa revealed that a staggering 80% of Zimbabwe experienced below-normal rainfall.

The anticipated grain yield for the 2023/24 agricultural season in Zimbabwe stands at 868,273 tonnes. However, this falls significantly short of the nation’s food requirements, resulting in a cereal deficit of nearly 680,000 metric tonnes.

To achieve food security, Zimbabwe must secure a minimum of 2.2 million metric tonnes of grains annually.

President Mnangagwa reassured the nation that despite the cereal deficit, imports will play a crucial role in bridging the gap. He said:

Top on our priorities is securing food for all Zimbabweans. No Zimbabwean must succumb to or die from hunger. Adequate resources will, therefore, be mobilised and re-directed towards national food security, including through supplementary grain imports. All available grain in the country will be secured through competitive prices and payment towards encouraging farmers to release and sell available grain, including to the Grain Marketing Board. A robust and responsive mechanism has been put in place to guarantee that food reaches needy communities timely.

