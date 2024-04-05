All Zimdollar Balances To Be Converted To ZiG - RBZ

Mobile operators, such as money transfer services, have until Monday to shift their platforms to the new ZiG. All Zimdollar balances will now be converted to this new currency. Said Mushayavanhu:

With effect from 5 April 2024, banks shall convert the current Zimbabwe dollar balances into the new currency which shall be called Zimbabwe Gold (ZiG) to foster simplicity, certainty, and predictability in monetary and financial affairs.

itel A70 - 128GB, 3GB RAM - available in Pindula. $89, Cash on Delivery in Harare & Bulawayo. WhatsApp: 0783 450 793

The new currency will co-circulate with other foreign currencies in the economy. The swap rate will be guided by the closing interbank exchange rate and the price of gold as at 5 April 2024.

The swap rate shall be used to make legitimate conversions of all ZW$ deposits in the banking sector; all ZW$ loans and advances made by the sector; ZW$ treasury bills; all outstanding auction allotments; all export surrender obligations; all prices of goods and services in ZW$; and any other ZW$ denominated obligations.

On conversion of all current ZW$ balances, banks are directed to rename all the current ZW$ accounts as ZiG accounts.

Gold-backed Digital Token (GBDT) accounts will no longer be called ZiG accounts but will be known as GBDT accounts.

All ZW$ notes and coins held by account holders will be credited into their ZiG accounts using the applicable conversion factor.

The banks will continue to accept these deposits for a period of 21 days after 5 April 2024. The Reserve Bank has made special arrangements for those without bank accounts to swap their ZW$ notes and coins at POSB and AFC Commercial Bank within 21 days after 5 April 2024.

In instances where the cash holding to be exchanged is above ZW$100,000, banks shall apply the requisite know your customer (KYC) and Customer Due Diligence (CDD) principles.