Maize Farmers Fully Paid For Summer Crop - GMB

He said farmers whose payments have not been reflected in their bank accounts should approach any nearest Depot and have their query resolved within seven days. Said Badarai:

The Grain Marketing Board wishes to advise our esteemed farmers and stakeholders that payments for summer crops (Maize and Traditional Grains) were fully paid. itel A70 - 128GB, 3GB RAM - available in Pindula. $89, Cash on Delivery in Harare & Bulawayo. WhatsApp: 0783 450 793 GMB urges farmers whose payments have not reflected in their bank accounts to approach any nearest Depot and have their query resolved within seven days.

In the past, GMB has faced challenges in promptly paying farmers for their grain deliveries.

The government is cautious about making payments that could trigger fresh rounds of exchange rate volatility.

Paying large sums to farmers might lead to fluctuations in the local currency’s value, potentially causing it to depreciate significantly.

The GMB relies on disbursements from the government’s treasury to make payments to farmers.

More: Pindula News

Tags

Leave a Comment