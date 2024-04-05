Rufaro Stadium Cleared To Host Dynamos Vs Bulawayo Chiefs, Yadah To Use Heart Stadium

The Heart Stadium, situated in the Prospect suburb, will then undergo another round of inspection by the First Instance Board.

The last-minute confirmation of Rufaro Stadium’s availability for this weekend’s fixtures appears to have unsettled the Dynamos team.

Before the late confirmation of Rufaro Stadium, DeMbare coach Genesis Mangombe expressed that the lingering uncertainties were far from ideal for his team’s preparations. He said:

Some of these things are beyond our control and it’s very difficult when you want to play at home and you are preparing for a home match, it’s not ideal to be told you are no longer playing at Rufaro but somewhere else. It’s not good, our fans love to see their team playing at home. So, it’s discouraging.

Rufaro Stadium, which had been dormant for five years, reopened its doors during the Easter weekend. However, it only hosted four games before authorities highlighted the need for further maintenance to address the challenges encountered last week.

During Yadah’s match against Dynamos last Friday, spectators faced difficulties accessing the stadium entrance. Some fans were turned away, while others managed to enter either during or just before halftime. Additionally, certain toilets were in poor condition.

Workmen were diligently at work yesterday, focusing on repairing turnstiles, toilets, and other areas. Meanwhile, the Dynamos team trained on the main pitch.

PSL Fixtures:

Saturday: Arenel Movers v Bikita Minerals (Luveve), FC Platinum v CAPS Utd (Mandava), ZPC Kariba v Herentals (Nyamhunga), GreenFuel v Ngezi Platinum Stars (GreenFuel Arena), Yadah v Simba Bhora (Heart Stadium).

Sunday: Highlanders v Chegutu Pirates (Barbourfields), Manica Diamonds v Chicken Inn (Sakubva), Hwange v TelOne (Colliery), Dynamos v Bulawayo Chiefs (Rufaro)

