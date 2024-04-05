Three Men In Court Over Stolen Chickens

However, on March 5, 2024, the trio came under suspicion. The complainant’s neighbour observed them carrying a dead chicken.

Realizing they had been seen, the accused dropped the chicken and fled. Subsequent investigation revealed that a total of 57 chickens were missing, with only one recovered.

The accused individuals were found guilty based on the evidence of the recovered chicken, which was valued at USD6.00.

As a result, they were sentenced to four months of imprisonment, with the entire sentence suspended on the condition that they refrain from committing a similar offence within the next five years.

