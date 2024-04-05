Three Men In Court Over Stolen Chickens
Saul Mhizha (23), Taurai Tsvangirai (43), and Christopher Marufu (32) recently stood trial before the Bikita Magistrates’ Court, facing charges related to stock theft.
According to the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA), on February 6, 2024, Edeline Tafadzwa Mapamba, the complainant, accounted for a total of 471 chickens.
These birds were entrusted to the accused persons, who were her employees. Their responsibility was to manage the poultry and account for any losses, including dead chickens.
However, on March 5, 2024, the trio came under suspicion. The complainant’s neighbour observed them carrying a dead chicken.
Realizing they had been seen, the accused dropped the chicken and fled. Subsequent investigation revealed that a total of 57 chickens were missing, with only one recovered.
The accused individuals were found guilty based on the evidence of the recovered chicken, which was valued at USD6.00.
As a result, they were sentenced to four months of imprisonment, with the entire sentence suspended on the condition that they refrain from committing a similar offence within the next five years.
