Woman Dies, Six Injured As Building Collapses In Central Harare
The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) has confirmed the unfortunate incident in Harare Central Business District where a building collapsed, resulting in the death of one person and injuries to six others.
The tragic event occurred on Chinhoyi Street on April 6, 2024, around 3:30 PM during a hailstorm.
ZRP national spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi also reported that three vehicles parked in front of the building sustained damage.
The victim, identified as Yolanda Hodzi, an adult female from Maridale, Norton, was positively identified by her next of kin.
Asst. Comm. Nyathi stated that the victim’s body was taken to the Parirenyatwa Group of Hospitals mortuary for a post-mortem examination, while the injured individuals were admitted to the same hospital.
The injured victims were identified as listed:
- Kudzaishe Mafauna (20), a male adult of Ushewekunze, Harare
- Trywell Leadmore, a male adult of Adlean, Westgate, Harare
- Wadzanai Baureni, a female adult of Waterfalls, Harare
- Brendon Madondo, a male adult of Unit K, Chitungwiza
- Conilias Chiwaka (41), a male adult of Ruwa
The damaged vehicles are: a Mazda 323, registration number, AAW 5934; a Toyota Probox, registration number, AGE 8052; a Toyota Spade, registration number, AGN 6805. Said Asst Comm Nyathi:
The value of the damaged property is yet to be established. The Zimbabwe Republic Police is conducting investigations with relevant authorities, including the National Social Security Authority (NSSA) to ascertain the cause of the tragedy.
More: Pindula News