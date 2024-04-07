Woman Dies, Six Injured As Building Collapses In Central Harare

4 minutes ago Sun, 07 Apr 2024 14:27:54 GMT

The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) has confirmed the unfortunate incident in Harare Central Business District where a building collapsed, resulting in the death of one person and injuries to six others.

The tragic event occurred on Chinhoyi Street on April 6, 2024, around 3:30 PM during a hailstorm.

ZRP national spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi also reported that three vehicles parked in front of the building sustained damage.

