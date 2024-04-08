CAPS United Condemn Football Hooliganism

We prominently and vehemently urge all CAPS United and football fans to stick to their role of supporting the team and desist from interfering and overlapping the roles of other sporting authorities.

The uncalled for, uncouth,unsportmanship and embarrassing behaviour of violence and pitch invasions continue to damage, erode, and depreciate the CAPS United brand, the stakeholders’ and partners’ image, as well as the football reputation as a sporting Code.

itel A70 - 128GB, 3GB RAM - available in Pindula. $89, Cash on Delivery in Harare & Bulawayo. WhatsApp: 0783 450 793

We appeal that fans respect football laws or regulations, and desist from such unbecoming and costly behaviour.

We also urge all the supporters, including the respective executive structures, to help in apprehending culprits fanning and promoting pitch invasion and hooliganism as this is against the Club’s core and founding values.

CAPS United Football Club would like to sincerely apologise for the recent behaviour, incidences and skirmishes by some of the Club’s supporters.

We strongly and confidently assure all football stakeholders including all regulatory authorities, that necessary measures are currently underway to protect the image of the club, the Premier League, the sponsors, and everyone involved in football.

Let us all take responsibility and work together as CAPS United family, as CAPS United Supporters and as CAPS United Stakeholders in creating a safer, peaceful, attractive, and enjoyable football environment.

The highly anticipated match between FC Platinum and CAPS United ended abruptly in the 86th minute when CAPS United fans invaded the pitch. Their protest was triggered by a referee decision that disallowed what they believed to be a legitimate equalizer.

The ensuing chaos raised safety concerns, making it impossible for match officials to continue the game. The uproar began after the Green Machine had a goal disallowed. Assistant referee Mcedisi Maphosa ruled that Ralph Kawondera had scored from an offside position.

As referee Lloyd Mapanje from Gweru consulted with his assistant, CAPS United fans stormed the pitch, causing a 20-minute stoppage.

Match commissioner Brighton Nyika confirmed that the match was abandoned due to security concerns raised by the referees.

At the time of the disruption, the Platinum Boys were leading 1-0, courtesy of a 9th-minute goal by Juan Mutudza.

More: Pindula News

Tags

Leave a Comment