Poor Refereeing Has Made PSL A "Comic Show", Says CAPS United Coach Lloyd Chitembwe
CAPS United coach Lloyd Chitembwe has described the standard of officiating in the Premier Soccer League (PSL) as a “comic show” after the Green Machine was denied an equaliser in their match against FC Platinum on Saturday by the offside flag.
As reported by Socer24, assistant referee Mncedisi Maposa raised his flag for offside, denying Ralph Kawondera the equaliser in the 86th minute.
The offside call incensed CAPS United fans who could not wait for referee Lloya Mapanje to consult his assistant and stormed the pitch in protest, leading to a 20-minute stoppage and subsequent abandonment of the match.
Speaking to journalists after the game, Chitembwe said referring standards should be raised to eradicate the controversies associated with football officiating. He said:
Such has been the problem in our football, where the wrong man takes centre stage. It’s just unfortunate and it has probably reduced this PSL to a comic show and it’s very unfortunate.
Week in and week out, people are always complaining about poor officiating. It’s something that needs to be eradicated from our game if aspire to be a pure football nation.
It’s very disappointing to see a referee taking centre stage for all the wrong reasons. He (the assistant referee) has taken away an opportunity for this boy (Kawondera) to shine.
That was a contender for goal of the season as far as I’m concerned. This has always been the case in Zimbabwe and I hope it comes to an end.
Before the abandonment of the match, FC Platinum held a 1-0 lead thanks to Juan Mutudza’s eighth-minute strike.
More: Pindula News