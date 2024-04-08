Poor Refereeing Has Made PSL A "Comic Show", Says CAPS United Coach Lloyd Chitembwe

6 minutes ago Mon, 08 Apr 2024 12:10:18 GMT

CAPS United coach Lloyd Chitembwe has described the standard of officiating in the Premier Soccer League (PSL) as a “comic show” after the Green Machine was denied an equaliser in their match against FC Platinum on Saturday by the offside flag.

As reported by Socer24, assistant referee Mncedisi Maposa raised his flag for offside, denying Ralph Kawondera the equaliser in the 86th minute.

The offside call incensed CAPS United fans who could not wait for referee Lloya Mapanje to consult his assistant and stormed the pitch in protest, leading to a 20-minute stoppage and subsequent abandonment of the match.

