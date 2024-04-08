ZiG Is The Bond Note By Another Name - Chamisa

A currency is a bundle of trust and confidence. A currency is not a currency without confidence and value.

Money represents a collective trust in the stability and reliability of the government. Its value is derived from the amalgamation of this confidence.

itel A70 - 128GB, 3GB RAM - available in Pindula. $89, Cash on Delivery in Harare & Bulawayo. WhatsApp: 0783 450 793

Instead of introducing a structured currency, we need a conversation that produces a Citizens-backed structured political change and new government.

A bond note by another name will not fix our challenges. A currency is a bundle of confidence. Confidence is a product of good politics and good leadership.

Currency change has failed before. And it surely will fail again. All this, is because of broken politics, disputed elections and contested national processes.

In recent years, all these currencies failed because of bad politics: ZW$, USD, Bond note, RTGS, ZWL$, Gold coins, and ZiG. It is given that the new currency will fail again because of BAD POLITICS.

Currency reforms will not guarantee currency stability but good politics will lay the foundation for currency stability

Zimbabwe needs a political and democratic leadership change, not a currency change.

No amount of currency change will pivot the nation into prosperity and boom.