Mthuli Ncube Urged To Present Fiscal Measures To Complement Monetary Policy

The Minister of Finance must address the following:

1. Directing all local payments by the GOZ to be in ZiG;

2. Directing all duties, taxes, levies and fees including government services such as passports, birth certificates, death certificates, etc to be in ZiG;

3. Directing fuel stations to accept both ZiG and USD – this must enforced in line with the spirit of the use of a multi-currency regime;

4. Recalibrating the financing model for the public infrastructure with a view to moving away from using cash to long-term finance e.g., diaspora bonds;

5. Setting aside a budget for the liquidation of the 25% export retention surrender requirement view a view to stop the RBZ from printing money;

6. Present a new budget statement in ZiG – this budget must include a supplementary budget with a view to accommodate the exchange movements as the current has been eroded by exchange rate upheavals. This submission is grounded on the fact that the fact that the exchange rate shot from ZWL$6,000/US$1 when the 2024 budget was presented to ZWL$33,882.72 as of 5 April 2024.

7. Downward review of taxes and elimination of some tax heads such as the sugar tax – the current tax regime is causing inflation in USD which means that inflation in ZiG will be massive.