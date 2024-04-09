PSL Chairman, Farai Jere, Slams CAPS United Fans Over Mandava Stadium Fiasco

He made a resolute commitment to hold his own club accountable, adding that no one would be exempt from scrutiny. Said Jere (via The Herald):

This is totally unacceptable. I’m not around but I’ve been reading and watching what has been happening. We don’t take the law into our own hands. What CAPS United supporters did is unacceptable in whatever way you look at it.

CAPS United fans should not have taken the law into their own hands. It’s unacceptable, it’s very wrong. We have seen decisions being made which are not correct in football but the game moves on.

At the end of the day, we want football to be the winner. The referee’s decision is final. When the referee signalled that it was offside, there were still two minutes to play and there was going to be additional time and we could have scored one or two goals, it happens in football.

This is now going to put the position of the club in a very bad state and to a bigger extent the brand PSL and our football at large.

We want our fans to come and enjoy football. Football this year is exciting with the way things are happening.