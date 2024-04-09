Top Cop Dies In Car Accident

The late Jeremiah Murenje, whose Chimurenga nom de guerre was David Rujeko MuZimbabwe, a veteran of the country’s liberation struggle, has been declared a Provincial Hero and will be buried at Manyeve Farm Plot 7 Concession, Mashonaland Central Province on 10th April 2024 at around 1100 hours.

He joined the liberation struggle in 1976 through Rupinda Area, Manicaland by crossing into Mozambique. The war veteran received military training at Chimoio’s Takawira Base.

itel A70 - 128GB, 3GB RAM - available in Pindula. $89, Cash on Delivery in Harare & Bulawayo. WhatsApp: 0783 450 793

In 1977, he sustained serious injuries when their base was attacked and was taken to Mupai in Tete Province with other wounded Comrades and later Matenje Camp.

May his soul rest in eternal peace.

More: Pindula News

Tags

Leave a Comment