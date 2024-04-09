Top Cop Dies In Car Accident
A top Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) officer, Assistant Commissioner Jeremiah Murenje, died in a car accident on Saturday along Harare-Denda Road, Bindura.
In a statement issued this Tuesday, ZRP spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi said the late Asst Commissioner Murenje was stationed at CID Headquarters as Director CID Law and Order Division. Reads the statement:
The Commissioner-General of Police, Tandabantu Godwin Matanga, expresses his condolences to the Murenje family following the passing on of Assistant Commissioner Jeremiah Murenje (60) in a fatal road traffic accident on 06th April 2024 along Harare-Denda Road, Bindura. He was stationed at CID Headquarters as Director CID Law and Order Division.Feedback
The late Jeremiah Murenje, whose Chimurenga nom de guerre was David Rujeko MuZimbabwe, a veteran of the country’s liberation struggle, has been declared a Provincial Hero and will be buried at Manyeve Farm Plot 7 Concession, Mashonaland Central Province on 10th April 2024 at around 1100 hours.
He joined the liberation struggle in 1976 through Rupinda Area, Manicaland by crossing into Mozambique. The war veteran received military training at Chimoio’s Takawira Base.
In 1977, he sustained serious injuries when their base was attacked and was taken to Mupai in Tete Province with other wounded Comrades and later Matenje Camp.
May his soul rest in eternal peace.
