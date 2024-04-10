PSL 2024 Matchday 6 Fixtures; Bosso Travel To Ngezi, Simba Bhora Host DeMbare
Struggling reigning Castle Lager Premier Soccer League (PSL) champions Ngezi Platinum Stars host in-form Highlanders at Baobab Stadium in a Matchday Six fixture this Saturday.
Ngezi have only five points from five games while Bosso, who are the early PSL pacesetters, have amassed 13 points from the same number of games.
In another big match, former Dynamos coach Tonderai Ndiraya’s Simba Bhora host DeMbare at Wadzanai Stadium in Shamva.
Simba Bhora are in 3rd position on the log with 10 points, while the Glamour Boys are in 8th position, having taken 6 points from five games.
Below are the Matchday Six fixtures:
itel A70 - 128GB, 3GB RAM - available in Pindula.
$89, Cash on Delivery in Harare & Bulawayo.
WhatsApp: 0783 450 793
Saturday 13th April 2024
Bikita Minerals FC vs Bulawayo Chiefs FC – Sakubva Stadium
Telone FC vs Yadah FC – Bata Stadium
Ngezi Platinum Stars FC vs Highlanders FC – Baobab Stadium
Chicken Inn FC vs Greenfuel FC – Luveve Stadium
Herentals College FC vs Manica Diamonds FC – Rufaro Stadium
Sunday 14th April 2024
Simba Bhora FC vs Dynamos FC – Wadzanai Stadium
Chegutu Pirates FC vs Hwange FC – Baobab Stadium
CAPS United vs ZPC Kariba – Rufaro Stadium
Arenel Movers vs FC Platinum – Luveve Stadium
All matches kick off at 3 PM Central African Time.
More: Pindula News