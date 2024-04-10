PSL 2024 Matchday 6 Fixtures; Bosso Travel To Ngezi, Simba Bhora Host DeMbare

6 minutes ago Wed, 10 Apr 2024 14:04:16 GMT

Struggling reigning Castle Lager Premier Soccer League (PSL) champions Ngezi Platinum Stars host in-form Highlanders at Baobab Stadium in a Matchday Six fixture this Saturday.

Ngezi have only five points from five games while Bosso, who are the early PSL pacesetters, have amassed 13 points from the same number of games.

In another big match, former Dynamos coach Tonderai Ndiraya’s Simba Bhora host DeMbare at Wadzanai Stadium in Shamva.

Feedback