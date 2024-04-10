Pindula|Search Pindula
Account
HomeFootball

PSL 2024 Matchday 6 Fixtures; Bosso Travel To Ngezi, Simba Bhora Host DeMbare

6 minutes agoWed, 10 Apr 2024 14:04:16 GMT
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedIn
PSL 2024 Matchday 6 Fixtures; Bosso Travel To Ngezi, Simba Bhora Host DeMbare

Struggling reigning Castle Lager Premier Soccer League (PSL) champions Ngezi Platinum Stars host in-form Highlanders at Baobab Stadium in a Matchday Six fixture this Saturday.

Ngezi have only five points from five games while Bosso, who are the early PSL pacesetters, have amassed 13 points from the same number of games.

In another big match, former Dynamos coach Tonderai Ndiraya’s Simba Bhora host DeMbare at Wadzanai Stadium in Shamva.

Simba Bhora are in 3rd position on the log with 10 points, while the Glamour Boys are in 8th position, having taken 6 points from five games.

Below are the Matchday Six fixtures:

itel A70 - 128GB, 3GB RAM - available in Pindula.

$89, Cash on Delivery in Harare & Bulawayo.

WhatsApp: 0783 450 793

Saturday 13th April 2024

Bikita Minerals FC vs Bulawayo Chiefs FC – Sakubva Stadium

Telone FC vs Yadah FC – Bata Stadium

Ngezi Platinum Stars FC vs Highlanders FC – Baobab Stadium

Chicken Inn FC vs Greenfuel FC – Luveve Stadium

Herentals College FC vs Manica Diamonds FC – Rufaro Stadium

Sunday 14th April 2024

Simba Bhora FC vs Dynamos FC – Wadzanai Stadium

Chegutu Pirates FC vs Hwange FC – Baobab Stadium

CAPS United vs ZPC Kariba – Rufaro Stadium

Arenel Movers vs FC Platinum – Luveve Stadium

All matches kick off at 3 PM Central African Time.

More: Pindula News

Share to WhatsApp

Tags

Premier Soccer League

0 Comments

Leave a Comment

Generate a Whatsapp Message

Buy Phones on Credit.

More Deals
Feedback