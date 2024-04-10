ZCTU Request Urgent Meeting With RBZ Governor Over Monetary Policy Statement

6 minutes ago Wed, 10 Apr 2024 06:34:07 GMT

The Zimbabwe Congress of Trade Unions (ZCTU) has requested an urgent meeting with Central Bank Governor John Mushayavanhu to discuss the impact of the Monetary Policy Statement (MPS) on workers.

Mushayavanhu presented the MPS on Friday last week and the introduction of a “structured currency”, known as Zimbabwe Gold (ZiG) was the major highlight of the presentation.

ZiG is backed by a composite basket of foreign currency and precious metals (mainly gold) held by the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe (RBZ).

Feedback