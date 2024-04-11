Benjani Mwaruwari Gets Coaching Job At English Club

I enrolled in the players to coaches scheme, which looks after former players interested in coaching.

So, I am here trying to improve my coaching skills. When you are playing sometimes you do not know what you are going to do after you stop.

But when you keep watching the game and you have that love and passion you want to be involved, so that is what happened to me.

It has been great I have been here for four months with people around the coaches and players it has been so good.

I have been working with the Under 18 strikers, and they have been performing so well, hopefully, I will give them something and they will give me something.

I have been with all age groups from the Under 13s helping out some coaches here.