Benjani Mwaruwari Gets Coaching Job At English Club
Former Manchester City striker and Warriors captain Benjani Mwaruwari is working with English Championship side Plymouth Argyle’s juniors to improve his coaching skills.
The former Ngezi Platinum Stars coach is attached at Plymouth Argyle Academy as part of the Premier League player-to-coach initiative.
Mwaruwari recently told the club’s media that his love and passion for football drove him into coaching. He said:
I enrolled in the players to coaches scheme, which looks after former players interested in coaching.
So, I am here trying to improve my coaching skills. When you are playing sometimes you do not know what you are going to do after you stop.
But when you keep watching the game and you have that love and passion you want to be involved, so that is what happened to me.
It has been great I have been here for four months with people around the coaches and players it has been so good.
I have been working with the Under 18 strikers, and they have been performing so well, hopefully, I will give them something and they will give me something.
I have been with all age groups from the Under 13s helping out some coaches here.
The Undertaker completed his UEFA A coaching licence in 2021. He was in the same class with ex-professional footballers Christopher Samba and Mark Hughes.
Mwaruwari coached Portsmouth’s under-16s whilst he was doing the UEFA badges. He assisted Shaun North in coaching sessions on a twice-weekly basis to meet Uefa A licence criteria.
He was at Portsmouth FC for more than six weeks, enabling him to fulfil the requirements of 40 hours of practical work.
Mwaruwari was appointed Ngezi Platinum Stars’ head coach on a three-year deal in March 2022. He was, however, fired on 25 July 2022 after presiding over 13 matches.
More: Pindula News