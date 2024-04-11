EU Delegation In Zim Hosts EU-Private Sector Dialogue Seminar In Harare

We are committed to deepening our economic partnership with Zimbabwe through more trade and investment based on the EU – Zimbabwe Economic Partnership Agreement and our Global Gateway initiative. Today’s seminar underscores our collective efforts to overcome challenges and seize opportunities for sustainable development and mutual prosperity. itel A70 - 128GB, 3GB RAM - available in Pindula. $89, Cash on Delivery in Harare & Bulawayo. WhatsApp: 0783 450 793 Together, we strive to create an environment conducive to investment, innovation, and inclusive growth in Zimbabwe.

Many participants were unaware of the full benefits offered by the existing EU-ESA Economic Partnership Agreement (EPA), which is aimed at boosting trade between the EU and Zimbabwe and Zimbabwe’s export potential. It offers duty-free access to the vast EU market.

The event also shed light on the EU’s ambitious Global Gateway initiative, a plan designed to unlock €150 billion in public and private investments in Africa.

Zimbabwe has already benefited from certain Global Gateway investments such as the Kariba dam rehabilitation.

EU large-scale sovereign lending is currently on hold because of Zimbabwe’s arrears of US$17,7 billion. However, there is a range of financial instruments available through Development Financial Institutions (DFIs) like the European Investment Bank (EIB) to support private sector investments in Zimbabwe.

The EU said these instruments offer de-risking guarantees for private sector investments, making Zimbabwean projects more attractive to European investors.

Detailed information was provided on the EIB’s successful €40 million Private Sector Facility, including eligible sectors and project qualification criteria, which will be useful as there are plans for other future private sector facilities.

Representatives from CABS, First Capital Bank, and NMB Bank, beneficiaries of the EIB facility credit lines, were present to answer questions from potential borrowers.

