Harare City Council To Install Cameras At Intersections - Mayor

5 minutes ago Thu, 11 Apr 2024 08:44:05 GMT

Harare Mayor Councillor Jacob Mafume said that the local authority will install cameras in the central business district to deal with those who violate traffic and other by-laws.

Speaking at the commissioning of two vehicles donated by City Parking at Rufaro Stadium early this week, Mafume said the Council had authorised City Parking to procure cameras to put at every corner of the city.

He said city fathers will work together with the Zimbabwe National Road Administration (ZINARA) to track motorists who do not pay road licences. He said (via NewsDay):

