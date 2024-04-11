Harare City Council To Install Cameras At Intersections - Mayor
Harare Mayor Councillor Jacob Mafume said that the local authority will install cameras in the central business district to deal with those who violate traffic and other by-laws.
Speaking at the commissioning of two vehicles donated by City Parking at Rufaro Stadium early this week, Mafume said the Council had authorised City Parking to procure cameras to put at every corner of the city.
He said city fathers will work together with the Zimbabwe National Road Administration (ZINARA) to track motorists who do not pay road licences. He said (via NewsDay):
We have come to receive these cars today and we don’t want city municipal officers beating up people and we expect you to approach people with respect not coming out of the lorries which they move around with.
We will be talking to ZINARA so that our system is computerised so that those without ZINARA licences will be arrested by our municipal police.
We will also put cameras so that it will be easy to identify those breaking city by-laws.
Mafume also said that the Council gave management the mandate to acquire resources and put road markings in the city.
The Municipal police will be deployed at every intersection in the city to direct vehicles whenever traffic lights are not working to reduce congestion in the central business district, said Mafume.
He also warned municipal police officers who do not respect residents that they will be dismissed from work.
