PSL Summons Chitembwe, Antipas To Appear Before Disciplinary Committee

Antipas on the other hand, castigated match officials and also described the PSL as a comic show, after the Gamecocks lost to Manica Diamonds at Sakubva Stadium.

A statement issued by PSL Media and Liason Officer Kudzai Bare on Wednesday on the summoning of the two coaches to a Disciplinary Hearing reads:

The Premier Soccer League has summoned Caps United FC Coach, Lloyd Chitembwe and Chicken Inn FC Coach, Joseph Antipas to appear before the PSL Disciplinary Committee for alleged breaches of the PSL rules and regulations.

The summoning of the two coaches comes in response to statements they made which are deemed to bring the league into disrepute. Such actions are in direct violation of the PSL rules and regulations.

In terms of order 31.2.16 of the PSL Rules and Regulations, it is an act of misconduct on the part of a club official who:

Commits any act or makes any statement, either orally or in writing, or has been responsible for conduct which is considered ungentlemanly, insulting or improper behaviour, or likely to bring the game, sponsors, any member, the League or ZIFA into disrepute.

Lloyd Chitembwe is scheduled to appear before the Disciplinary Committee on Tuesday 23 April 2024 while Joseph Antipas’ disciplinary hearing is on Thursday 25 April 2024.