ZANU PF's "Comrade Garwe" Gets Toyota Aqua, US$30 000 From Chivayo

4 minutes ago Thu, 11 Apr 2024 07:54:59 GMT

Blessing Tongai Muvirimi, also known as Comrade Garwe, a ZANU PF supporter who carries a mock crocodile at the party’s rallies, has received a Toyota Aqua and US$30,000 to buy a house from Wicknell Chivayo.

Chivayo had earlier instructed “DJ Masomere” a Masvingo-based teacher who plays the role of Director of Ceremonies at ZANU PF rallies, to give Muvirimi US$200 as a token of appreciation.

Posting on his social media pages, Chivayo said he was touched by how Muvirimi appreciated the gift.

