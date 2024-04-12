President Mnangagwa Promotes Six ZDF Senior Officers

5 minutes ago Fri, 12 Apr 2024 11:40:16 GMT

President Emmerson Mnangagwa, who is the Commander in Chief of the Zimbabwe Defence Forces (ZDF), has promoted six senior officers to various ranks.

As reported by ZBC News, Lieutenant General David Sigauke has been promoted to the rank of Substantive General while Brigadier General Justin Mujaji has been elevated to Major General.

Air Marshal Elson Moyo assumed the rank of Air Chief Marshal, Major General Chris Mupande has been elevated to the rank of Lieutenant General, while Brigadier Generals Tendai Dzirutwe and Themba Mlambo, have been promoted to the rank of Major Generals.

