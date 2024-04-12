President Mnangagwa Promotes Six ZDF Senior Officers
President Emmerson Mnangagwa, who is the Commander in Chief of the Zimbabwe Defence Forces (ZDF), has promoted six senior officers to various ranks.
As reported by ZBC News, Lieutenant General David Sigauke has been promoted to the rank of Substantive General while Brigadier General Justin Mujaji has been elevated to Major General.
Air Marshal Elson Moyo assumed the rank of Air Chief Marshal, Major General Chris Mupande has been elevated to the rank of Lieutenant General, while Brigadier Generals Tendai Dzirutwe and Themba Mlambo, have been promoted to the rank of Major Generals.
Speaking at the investiture ceremony in Harare on Friday, April 12, Commander Zimbabwe Defence Forces, General Phillip Valerio Sibanda, said:
I would like to start by congratulating you all for the promotion. I would also want you to continue serving the nation in that positive mindset even after retirement.
Now that you are in another set-up, let this leverage you during your duties. Continue to work hard and motivate junior ranks as well.
Speaking on behalf of the newly promoted officers, Air Chief Marshal Elson Moyo, said:
For all of us, that was not possible without your presence. We are filled with gratefulness, gratitude, and honour. We are geared to continue to save our country diligently.
We promise the Commander-in-Chief, His Excellence President Emmerson Mnangagwa, and the nation at large that we shall deliver.
President Mnangagwa promoted the senior army officers in terms of the Defence Act, which empowers him, in consultation with the Minister of Defence and Commander Zimbabwe Defence Forces, to reward any member for distinguished service or gallant conduct.
More: Pindula News