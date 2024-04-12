ZiG Launch Won't Disrupt Payment Of Civil Servants' Salaries - Mthuli

6 minutes ago Fri, 12 Apr 2024 09:21:20 GMT

Finance, Economic Development and Investment Promotion Minister, Mthuli Ncube, has said civil servants will get their salaries on time this month, April 2024, despite the recent introduction of a new currency, ZiG, which replaced the Zimbabwe dollar.

During a question and answer session in the National Assembly on Wednesday, the MP for Emakhandeni-Luveve, Discent Bajila (CCC), sought clarification from Minister Ncube regarding the currency in which civil servants would be paid this month since the central bank announced that ZiG notes and coins will be introduced on 30 April.

In response, Ncube said the local currency component of civil servants’ salaries will be paid electronically in ZiG, but they will not be able to withdraw the physical cash until the end of the month. Said Ncube, as quoted by HarareLive:

