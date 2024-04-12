"Zimbabweans Love Nudes, Fifi Leak Meant To Divert Attention From Unpopular ZiG"

Shockingly, Mai TT defended her daughter and encouraged her to dump more nudes online.

This may not be surprising to some people because Mai TT’s nudes were also leaked last year.

Posting on X, Maguwu asked if it is a mere coincidence that Mai TT’s nudes were leaked during the airing of the Al Jazeera documentary, Gold Mafia last year, and her daughter’s were leaked online when the launch of the ZiG currency has stirred debate. Said Maguwu:

Fifi nudes. Do u remember that after the 1st 2 or 3 episodes of the Gold Mafia documentary, Mai Titi ‘leaked’ her own nudes to divert public attention? Is it a coincidence that as the public is reacting to ZiG, Fifi feeds the public with her own nudes again? And Mai Titi defends her.

“Gold Mafia” was a four-part documentary aired by Al Jazeera’s investigative unit which exposed an alleged shadowy global economy, where gold serves as a conduit for turning dirty cash into seemingly legitimate wealth.

The investigation focuses on Southern Africa, where gold smuggling gangs operate, enriching themselves while exploiting their nations.

According to the documentary, criminals, working with government officials, use a complex web of companies, counterfeit identities, and fake documents to launder hundreds of millions of dollars.

For instance, smuggled gold from Zimbabwe finds its way to Dubai and then gets exported to major gold hubs like Switzerland and London.

“Gold Mafia” alleged that high-ranking officials from Zimbabwe are involved in smuggling and money laundering.

Meanwhile, in a Facebook post, Mai TT said she was shocked to discover that her daughter, Fifi, had been blackmailed by her former boyfriend for a whole year over the nudes. She wrote:

I got to find out that she was under threats the whole of last year but never told me about it. She would pay this guy not to release until she couldn’t afford anymore.

More: Pindula News

