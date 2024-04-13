Uhuru Cup Final Venue Almost Ready - SRC

We are well ahead of schedule in terms of the construction work of the stadium, which is the venue of the 44th Uhuru Cup.

The installation of goalposts, markings and dugouts is expected to be completed today (yesterday) as well as well as the trimming of the turf.

We are looking forward to completing the terracing of the stadium on Saturday.

The inside plastering of the changing rooms, ceilings and tubing is currently ongoing and we expect all the required furniture to be in.

We have no doubt that we will meet the set standards for this high-profile match.

We will have Manica Diamonds and Simba Bhora clashing at Murambinda A Primary School Ground on the eve of the Independence Day celebrations, as part of the President’s Children’s Party.