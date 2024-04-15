2024 PSL Matchday 4 Results: Simba Bhora Beat Dynamos, Hwange Fall To Chegutu Pirates

Chripen Machisi and Toto Banda struck in the first half, but Norman Mapeza’s charges responded with goals from Jarrison Selemani and Panashe Mutimbanyoka, all within the final 10 minutes of normal time.

At Rufaro Stadium in Harare, Hastings Chapusha scored for CAPS United after 50 minutes to avoid defeat against ZPC Kariba.

HOT DEALS:

itel A70 - (128GB, 3GB RAM) $89,

itel A70 - (256GB, 4GB RAM) $99

itel P40 (128GB, 4GB), (6000mAh) $99

itel P40 (64GB, 4G), (6000mAh) $93

Cash on Delivery in Harare & Bulawayo. Tinotumira kwamuri inosvika.

WhatsApp: 0783 450 793

Chegutu Pirates, nicknamed Zaire, beat Hwange 2-1 to secure the premiership debutantes’ second win of the season at Baobab Stadium in Mhondoro.

At Bata Stadium, Billiat-less Yadah Stars secured a 3-2 win over TelOne.

After the conclusion of Matchday 6 fixtures, Highlanders continue to lead the league table with 14 points, closely followed by Simba Bhora in second place with 13 points. Meanwhile, FC Platinum occupies the third spot with 11 points from five games.

FC Platinum’s match against CAPS United was abandoned due to fans of the latter invading the pitch. The Premier Soccer League (PSL) is currently deliberating on the outcome of the abandoned match.

Most likely, this will result in FC Platinum being awarded the points, taking them to 14 points after six matches.

2024 PSL Matchday 6 Results:

Simba Bhora 1-0 Dynamos

Chegutu Pirates 2-1 Hwange

CAPS United 1-1 ZPC Kariba

Arenel Movers 2-2 FC Platinum

Telone 2-3 Yadah Stars

Bikita Minerals 2-0 Bulawayo Chiefs

Ngezi Platinum 1-1 Highlanders

Chicken Inn 2-0 GreenFuel

Herentals 1-2 Manica Diamonds

More: Pindula News

Tags

Leave a Comment