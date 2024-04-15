2024 PSL Matchday 4 Results: Simba Bhora Beat Dynamos, Hwange Fall To Chegutu Pirates
Struggling premiership giants Dynamos suffered a 1-0 defeat away to Simba Bhora in a Castle Lager Premier Soccer League Match Day 6 fixture held at Wadzanai Stadium in Shamva on Sunday.
Walter Musona scored the sole goal of the encounter, finding the net just before halftime.
In other Match Day 6 clashes on Sunday, second-placed FC Platinum displayed resilience by coming from behind to secure a 2-2 draw against Arenel Movers at Luveve Stadium.
Chripen Machisi and Toto Banda struck in the first half, but Norman Mapeza’s charges responded with goals from Jarrison Selemani and Panashe Mutimbanyoka, all within the final 10 minutes of normal time.
At Rufaro Stadium in Harare, Hastings Chapusha scored for CAPS United after 50 minutes to avoid defeat against ZPC Kariba.
Chegutu Pirates, nicknamed Zaire, beat Hwange 2-1 to secure the premiership debutantes’ second win of the season at Baobab Stadium in Mhondoro.
At Bata Stadium, Billiat-less Yadah Stars secured a 3-2 win over TelOne.
After the conclusion of Matchday 6 fixtures, Highlanders continue to lead the league table with 14 points, closely followed by Simba Bhora in second place with 13 points. Meanwhile, FC Platinum occupies the third spot with 11 points from five games.
FC Platinum’s match against CAPS United was abandoned due to fans of the latter invading the pitch. The Premier Soccer League (PSL) is currently deliberating on the outcome of the abandoned match.
Most likely, this will result in FC Platinum being awarded the points, taking them to 14 points after six matches.
2024 PSL Matchday 6 Results:
- Simba Bhora 1-0 Dynamos
- Chegutu Pirates 2-1 Hwange
- CAPS United 1-1 ZPC Kariba
- Arenel Movers 2-2 FC Platinum
- Telone 2-3 Yadah Stars
- Bikita Minerals 2-0 Bulawayo Chiefs
- Ngezi Platinum 1-1 Highlanders
- Chicken Inn 2-0 GreenFuel
- Herentals 1-2 Manica Diamonds
