No Compensation For Human-wildlife Conflict Victims

Environment, Climate, and Wildlife Minister Sithembiso Nyoni recently acknowledged legislative gaps that have hindered the compensation process for victims of human-wildlife conflict.

In response to a question from Hwange East opposition MP Joseph Bonda (CCC) regarding the government’s compensation policy for communities residing near Hwange Parks—those who have suffered losses of domestic livestock and human lives due to human-wildlife conflict—Environment Minister Sithembiso Nyoni stated (via NewZimbabwe.com):

On compensation to people who lose a life, recalling Cabinet’s decision of 4th November 2022 to establish a Human-Wildlife Conflict Fund, (HWCRF) to provide monetary relief to verified and proven victims of Human-Wildlife conflict. The current Parks Act does not have any provision for compensation of victims or the afflicted, hence the need to expedite the Parks and Wildlife Amendment Bill, which provides for the establishment of the Human-Wildlife Conflict Relief Fund.

Nyoni said that in the absence of a Human-Wildlife Conflict Fund, the Zimbabwe Parks and Wildlife Management Authority (Zimparks), Rural District Councils (RDCs) and other stakeholders are assisting people affected by human-wildlife conflict in various ways. She said:

My ministry is seized with and is in the process of establishing the Human-Wildlife Conflict Relief Fund. A point of emphasis to the Hon. Members is that there can never be any compensation for any lost life. I commiserate with the loss of human life in encounters between humans and wildlife. However, the communities that live close to national parks face tragedy due to the increased wildlife population. To give you a vivid picture Madam Speaker, in Matabeleland North, the elephant population has increased from 49 310 to 61 531. This was from 2021 to 2022 an increase of 12 221 and this was based on an aerial survey.

Nyoni expressed concern over the international ivory trade ban imposed by the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species (CITES). This ban has led to a surge in the elephant population across the country’s game parks.

The Minister also revealed that Zimbabwe possesses a substantial ivory stock, valued at US$700 million, which unfortunately cannot be sold due to the existing ban.

