ZRP Commissioner General Matanga Intervenes After Police Officer With Disabled Child Is Denied Transfer

Nyazema had instructed his subordinate to resign from the force within 24 hours if he prioritised his child’s welfare over his job.

According to leaked internal police correspondence, Chitembetembe was seeking a transfer from ZRP Siakobvu to any police station in Kadoma District so he could be able to monitor his child Donald Chitembetembe who has a disability.

The Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education evaluated the child and assigned him to Rubatsiro Zimcare Trust in Kadoma in 2021.

Donald’s mother, Lorrain Chuma, who is a civil servant, is a schoolteacher at Senkwazi Primary School in Kwekwe, about 250 kilometres from the family home in Kadoma.

In response to Chitembetembe’s request, Nyazemba wrote, “Member to retire on 24-hour notice or stay at Chalala Post. Choose any of the two options.”

This response angered members of the public who vented their wrath on social media platforms, which prompted Matanga’s intervention.

In a statement issued on Sunday, 14 April 2024, ZRP spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi said:

The Commissioner-General of Police has taken note of the viral social media post on Constable Chitembetembe of ZRP Siakobvu’s urgent family welfare issue. The public is accordingly advised that the Commissioner-General of Police, Tandabantu Godwin Matanga, has immediately corrected the anomaly and directed the Zimbabwe Republic Police’s Human Resources Department to ensure that the member’s family welfare is prioritized. The Zimbabwe Republic Police takes this opportunity to thank all who raised concern over this viral social media post on the member’s family welfare.

More: Pindula News

