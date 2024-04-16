Households Feeding 20MW Back Into National Grid From Solar Panels - ZESA

7 minutes ago Tue, 16 Apr 2024 12:44:23 GMT

Almost 300 households and businesses with solar power have subscribed to the Zimbabwe Electricity Transmission and Distribution Company (ZETDC) net metering programme and are collectively feeding over 20MW during the day into the national grid, an official has said.

Net metering is a system that allows solar energy system owners to send back excess electricity to the grid during the day and get credit for it. They then draw electricity from the grid during the night or on a cloudy day and only pay the net balance.

ZESA stakeholder relations, communications and welfare manager George Manyaya told reporters on Monday that so far, 21.3MW are being fed into the national grid under the net metering system. Said Manyaya:

