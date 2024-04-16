Mzembi Challenges Mutsvangwa To Name RBZ Governor Who Facilitated "Theft" Of Zimbabwe Gold Reserves

As we were short of US dollars, our Reserve Bank governor then, I won’t mention names, these days I am not mentioning names.

Our Reserve Bank governor engaged outsiders in the Arab world… they said we can give you US dollars but on condition that you support it with your gold.

HOT DEALS:

itel A70 - (128GB, 3GB RAM) $89,

itel A70 - (256GB, 4GB RAM) $99

itel P40 (128GB, 4GB), (6000mAh) $99

itel P40 (64GB, 4G), (6000mAh) $93

Cash on Delivery in Harare & Bulawayo. Tinotumira kwamuri inosvika.

WhatsApp: 0783 450 793

Mutsvangwa added that while the gold was transferred as per the agreement, the country never received the US dollars as per the agreement.

In response, Mzembi said Mustavangwa should name the RBZ Governor he was referring to since five people have occupied the office since the imposition of sanctions in 2001. Mzembi posted on X:

Yesterday’s aspersions, innuendo and allegations against an unnamed former Public Servant /Governor of the RBZ ref the disappearance of Gold, a public asset, cannot go unchallenged. Cde Chris Mutsvangwa should name the Governor and beneficiary country or countries he is referring to. Sanctions on Zim were imposed in 2001 under: 1. Governor Tsumba who served to 2003.

2.A/ Governor Chikaura, May 2003- Nov 2003

3. Governor Gono, Dec 2003 to Nov 2013

4. A/ Governor Charity Dhliwayo, Dec 2013 to April 2014.

5. Governor John Mangudya, May 2014- to March 2024.

Mzembi also listed the names of Finance Ministers who served during the period: Simba Makoni, Chris Kuruneri, Herbert Murerwa, Samuel Mumbengegwi, Tendai Biti, Patrick Chinamasa and Ignatius Chombo.

He also identified external auditors who were engaged since the country came under sanctions, namely: Deloitte & Touché, Ernest & Young, KPMG and Kudenga BDO. Added Mzembi:

What do these reputable external auditors who covered the period say? What does the IMF say? Then the genius no-nonsense Biti & Inclusive Government and its intrusive modus also failed to pick this? At this stage, I would be more interested too in the one lot the President himself says is being kept by his friends at a location only known to him and the officers who took it there .. the Big Q is HOW did they do it? Does it reflect on RBZ financial transactions and auditors’ books? What is the risk associated with this in the event of loss of office, incapacitation or death in office? #whereisourGold?

Speaking after inspecting the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe gold reserves earlier this month, President Emmerson Mnangagwa said that a few months ago he had travelled outside Zimbabwe to inspect the country’s gold reserves held offshore. He said:

Zimbabwe has solid gold in the vaults. In the past, we sold all our gold, and we couldn’t keep money, but now we have solid gold in the vaults. So, year by year we should have about 1.2 tons of gold in our vaults as well as outside. A few months ago I went outside, I will not say where, but I went outside where I inspected the gold there and I am satisfied that my officer carried out my instructions correctly.

Mzembi also queried how Zimbabwe, a country renowned for its strong security apparatus cannot keep its gold. He wrote on X:

So a country that prosecuted 16 years of revolutionary armed struggle and has a @UN Safekeeping Mission accredited @PoliceZimbabwe, a network of Private Security Organisations can’t entrust itself with the safekeeping and custody of its own gold? Secondly, if it happened under the First Administration both the Finance Ministers and Governors under that era of pilferage are alive and they include Chinamasa and the current President himself. They should shed more light.

More: Pindula News

Tags

Leave a Comment