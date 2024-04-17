Govt, Livestock Farmers Disagree On Response To Drought

However, the deputy president of the Brahman Breeders Society of Zimbabwe, Mcebisi Ndlovu, said that farmers should start selling their cattle immediately.

According to NewZimbabwe.com, Ndlovu warned that waiting could result in significant financial losses due to decreased cattle weight and escalating prices for beef and stock feed.

He also cautioned livestock farmers against placing their hope in the rains received across the country recently, saying they are similar to those typically received around November.

This type of rain can cause the grass to rot, worsening the current drought situation, according to Ndlovu.

Responding to parliamentarians recently, Minister Masuka warned farmers that destocking may negatively affect the country’s herd. He said:

For instance in Matabeleland South, the cattle sold from January to February period, we observed that the quantities have gone up by 43%. So, the majority are selling their cattle. As the relevant Ministry, we urge farmers to stop rushing to sell their livestock.

Masuka said where farmers believe destocking has to be adopted, only the old range of the livestock should be sold while the young heifers and other young cows should be kept for artificial insemination.

