Hosiah Chipanga "Hurt" By Uhuru Gala Line-up Exclusion

5 minutes ago Wed, 17 Apr 2024 05:09:45 GMT

Veteran musician Hosiah Chipanga has expressed his disappointment after the organisers of the Independence Gala in Murambinda excluded him from the list of performing artists for tomorrow’s event.

Ironically, the highly anticipated Uhuru Gala is taking place in Chipanga’s home province of Manicaland.

In a social media post, Chipanga claimed that the organisers informed him that he had been excluded from performing at the event for criticising the government. Wrote Chipanga:

