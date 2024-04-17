United States Removes Zimbabwe Sanctions Regulations

The first order, issued by the then-US President George W Bush, was renewed over the years until its revocation this year.

Director, Office of Foreign Assets Control, Bradley T. Smith, confirmed yesterday that OFAC was taking this action because the national emergency on which part 541 was based was terminated by the president on March 4, 2024. He said:

The rule is currently available for public inspection with the Federal Register and will take effect upon publication in the Federal Register on April 17, 2024.

Last month OFAC designated 11 Zimbabwean individuals including President Emmerson Mnangagwa, who became the first sitting head of State to be designated by the US under its Global Magnitsky Programme.

They were designated for their alleged involvement in corruption and serious human rights abuse.

The list also includes Mnangagwa’s wife, Auxillia, Vice-President Constantino Chiwenga, Defence minister Oppah Muchinguri, Midlands Provincial Affairs minister Owen Ncube, Central Intelligence Organisation deputy director Walter Tapfumaneyi, businessman Obey Chimuka and tycoon Kudakwashe Tagwirei as well as his wife Sandra.

Sakunda Holdings, Fossil Agro, and Fossil Contracting, linked to Tagwirei and Chimuka, were also placed on the new sanctions list.

More: Pindula News

