Minister Of Defence Muchinguri-Kashiri Mourns Four ZDF Members Killed In Road Accident
The Minister of Defence, Oppah Muchinguri-Kashiri, has expressed sorrow over the death of four members of the Zimbabwe Defence Forces (ZDF) who died in a road traffic accident near Kwekwe on Tuesday.
Brigadier General Shadreck Vezha, Major Thabani Ncube, Major Mqondisi Gumbo, and Sergeant Chakabaiwa died when the vehicle they were travelling in was involved in a head-on collision accident near the 180km peg along the Harare-Bulawayo Road, about 2km from Battlefields.
The impact also resulted in injuries to passengers from both vehicles, who were ferried to Gweru and Kwekwe General Hospitals for medical treatment. Said Muchinguri-Kashiri:
I have learnt with shock and sadness the tragic death of four members of the Zimbabwe Defence Forces and the injury of the other four members in a road traffic accident near Kwekwe along the Harare – Bulawayo highway on 16 April 2024. The unfortunate loss of lives and injuries occurred at a time when the country was preparing to celebrate 44 years of independence.
While the nation is in a celebratory mood, your People’s Force participates with a heavy heart and deep sorrow. We share the grief and pain with His Excellency, the President of the Republic of Zimbabwe and Commander-in-Chief of the Zimbabwe Defence Forces, Cde Dr E D Mnangagwa, the family and the nation as a whole as we mourn the departed. May our dear Lord comfort you during this difficult moment.
According to a statement released by Brigadier General Augustine Chipwere, the ZDF Director of Poly, Public Relations, and International Affairs, the fatal collision occurred when the now-deceased Brigadier General Vezha attempted to overtake an unidentified vehicle and collided head-on with a Mazda CX-5.
The ZDF members were travelling towards Kadoma, while the Mazda CX-5 were travelling towards Kwekwe.
