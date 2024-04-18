Minister Of Defence Muchinguri-Kashiri Mourns Four ZDF Members Killed In Road Accident

8 minutes ago Thu, 18 Apr 2024 11:12:32 GMT

The Minister of Defence, Oppah Muchinguri-Kashiri, has expressed sorrow over the death of four members of the Zimbabwe Defence Forces (ZDF) who died in a road traffic accident near Kwekwe on Tuesday.

Brigadier General Shadreck Vezha, Major Thabani Ncube, Major Mqondisi Gumbo, and Sergeant Chakabaiwa died when the vehicle they were travelling in was involved in a head-on collision accident near the 180km peg along the Harare-Bulawayo Road, about 2km from Battlefields.

The impact also resulted in injuries to passengers from both vehicles, who were ferried to Gweru and Kwekwe General Hospitals for medical treatment. Said Muchinguri-Kashiri:

Feedback