Dynamos Win 2024 Independence Cup
Dynamos are the winners of the 2024 Independence Cup after beating Highlanders 1-0 at Uhera Stadium, Murambinda B High School on Thursday, 18 April.
The loss was Bosso’s first taste of defeat this season as they are unbeaten in the six Castle Lager Premier Soccer League (PSL) they have played so far.
Highlanders had defeated DeMbare over the past three editions of this tournament and also beat their rivals 2-1 in the league this season.
Bosso coach Kelvin Kaindu even fielded mostly his fringe players but desperate for a win, DeMbare coach Genesis Mangombe named a strong side.
Donald Mudadi volleyed home a second-minute goal that eventually won the contest for the Harare giants.
HOT DEALS:
itel A70 - (128GB, 3GB RAM) $89,
itel A70 - (256GB, 4GB RAM) $99
itel P40 (128GB, 4GB), (6000mAh) $99
itel P40 (64GB, 4G), (6000mAh) $93
Cash on Delivery in Harare & Bulawayo. Tinotumira kwamuri inosvika.
WhatsApp: 0783 450 793
For the win, Dynamos pocketed US$25 000 while Highlanders went home US$15 000 richer.
Speaking after the match, Mangombe hailed his players for executing his game plan. He said (via The Herald):
We wanted to score an early goal and unsettle them. We managed to do that and I am happy with the way played.
My players implemented the game plan well and this is good. We need to win every trophy that we have a chance to pick.
I am impressed as a coach to pick my first silverware for the year 2024. This gives us some spring going into the league games where we are not doing well.
Highlanders is a strong team and they gave us some hard running. They are a good side and being able to beat them is motivating. We gave our fans something to cheer up.
Kaindu said conceding early unsettled his team as it induced players to rush their passes seeking an equaliser. He said:
We conceded early and from then we were rushing our passes as we desperately sought to get an equaliser.
But we did stretch them. I am disappointed with the result but happy with the performance of our team.
Teams
Dynamos: Martin Mapisa, Emmanuel Jalai (Tendaishe Magwaza 68min) Frank Makarati, Donald Dzvinyai, Kevin Moyo, Donald Mudadi (Valentine Kadonzvo 82min), Frederick Ansa-Botchway, Tanaka Shandirwa (Temptation Chiwunga 45 min), Alexander Mandinyenya (Elton Chikona 68min), No more Chinyerere, Sadney Uri-Khob (Emmanuel Paga 46min).
Highlanders: Raphael Pitisi, Andrew Tandi, Brian Mhlotshwa, Brian Ndlovu, Marvin Sibanda (McKinnon Mushore 46min), Mason Mushore, Godfrey Makaruse(Archfird Faira 75min), Andrew Mbeba, Marvellous Chigumira (Prince Ndlovu 46min), Reason Sibanda (Brighton Ncube 75min), Honest Mhlanga(Lynoth Chikuhwa 46min).
More: Pindula News