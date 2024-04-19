Dynamos Win 2024 Independence Cup

4 minutes ago Fri, 19 Apr 2024 07:34:42 GMT

Dynamos are the winners of the 2024 Independence Cup after beating Highlanders 1-0 at Uhera Stadium, Murambinda B High School on Thursday, 18 April.

The loss was Bosso’s first taste of defeat this season as they are unbeaten in the six Castle Lager Premier Soccer League (PSL) they have played so far.

Highlanders had defeated DeMbare over the past three editions of this tournament and also beat their rivals 2-1 in the league this season.

