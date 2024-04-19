Zambezi River Authority Repackages Batoka Gorge Hydroelectric Project

As reported by NewsDay, work on the project was initially scheduled to begin in 2020 but encountered several hurdles, chief among them the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic and difficulties in securing funding.

Speaking to NewsDay, ZRA chief executive officer Munyaradzi Munodawafa:

Construction of the Batoka Gorge Hydroelectric scheme is yet to commence. The preparatory activities, however, have advanced and are now substantially completed.

The authority is currently engaging key stakeholders to finalise the packaging of the project to pave the way for competitive tendering which will result in the engagement of a potential developer, which is scheduled for 2025. This follows the disengagement with the initially appointed project developer. In terms of studies, the engineering feasibility studies were completed in 2019. Some key updates are now being undertaken on selected sections due to the time that has elapsed since the completion of the studies. The environmental and social impact assessment studies were also completed and approved in 2022 by the environmental management regulators in both countries.

He said the project will also entail the development of additional water storage infrastructure as one of the measures to mitigate against climate change. Said Munodawafa:

The development of additional water storage infrastructure is one of the key measures to mitigate climate change. The construction of additional upstream reservoirs is key in terms of flood management and indeed, reservoir level regulation at Kariba Dam. The planned reservoir operating rules entail maximising hydropower production at the upstream schemes during the wet months while banking the water in the big Kariba reservoir and peaking at the Kariba hydropower scheme during the dry months when the Zambezi River flows reduce significantly. Such a conjunctive operation mechanism is a climate resilience measure since it ensures that the same water cascading from the upstream will be used to generate power at the downstream power plants.

The Batoka Gorge Hydroelectric Scheme project includes the construction of the dam wall for US$1,4 billion, a power station at US$1,3 billion and other aspects giving a total of US$4,5 billion.

