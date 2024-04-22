2024 PSL Matchday 7 Results: Dynamos Finally Win At Rufaro, Bosso Suffer First Defeat Of Season

4 minutes ago Mon, 22 Apr 2024 07:03:05 GMT

Dynamos finally won at Rufaro Stadium for the first time since the match venue was reopened at the start of the 2024 Castle Lager Premier Soccer League season.

Rufaro Stadium had been closed for several years after it had fallen into disrepair and was no longer suitable for hosting top-flight football matches. The last football matches held there were in 2019 before its reopening in March 2024.

The Glamour Boys, who use Rufaro as their home ground, had failed to win at the stadium this season until a 1-0 victory over TelOne on Sunday afternoon.

