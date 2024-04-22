2024 PSL Matchday 7 Results: Dynamos Finally Win At Rufaro, Bosso Suffer First Defeat Of Season
Dynamos finally won at Rufaro Stadium for the first time since the match venue was reopened at the start of the 2024 Castle Lager Premier Soccer League season.
Rufaro Stadium had been closed for several years after it had fallen into disrepair and was no longer suitable for hosting top-flight football matches. The last football matches held there were in 2019 before its reopening in March 2024.
The Glamour Boys, who use Rufaro as their home ground, had failed to win at the stadium this season until a 1-0 victory over TelOne on Sunday afternoon.
Emmanuel Paga’s strike from outside the box after 76 minutes may have bought more time in the dugout for underfire DeMbare coach Genesis Mangombe. It was Dynamos’ second win of the season.
In Bulawayo, Highlander tasted defeat for the first time this season following a 1-2 loss to Chicken Inn at Barbourfields Stadium on Sunday.
The Gamecocks netted through Brian Muza just seven minutes into the match before Michael Charamba added a second goal 16 minutes later.
Highlanders’ consolation was scored by reliable goal scorer Lynoth Chikuhwa after 35 minutes of the Bulawayo derby.
PSL title chasers Simba Bhora failed to capitalise on Bosso’s loss and FC Platinum’s draw against Bikita Minerals on Saturday after losing 1-0 to Bulawayo Chiefs.
Highlanders still top the PSL log standings after 7 matches with 14 points. Simba Bhora are in second position with 13 points, and FC Platinum occupy third position with 12 points. Chicken Inn, in number 4, also have 12 points while Bulawayo Chiefs in 5th have 11 points.
2024 PSL Matchday 7 Results:
- Highlanders 1-2 Chicken Inn
- Dynamos 1-0 Telone
- Manica Diamonds 1-0 CAPS United
- Hwange 0-0 Ngezi Platinum
- Bulawayo Chiefs 1-0 Simba Bhora
- FC Platinum 2-2 Bikita Minerals
- ZPC Kariba 0-0 Arenel Movers
- Greenfuel 0-0 Herentals
- Yadah 0-0 Chegutu Pirates
