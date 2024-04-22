CIO Director Nash Dzimiri Declared National Hero

On behalf of the family, Dzimiri’s daughter, Joyful Dzimiri thanked President Mnangagwa for the recognition. She said:

As the Dzimiri family, we want to thank President Emerson Mnangagwa and the entire government for honouring my father with national hero status.

The President saw it fit to accord him this highest honour after considering his contribution to the nation.

Dzimiri was born on 24 June 1958 in Shurugwi District. He attended several schools for his Primary Education before proceeding to Lower Gweru Adventist High School for his Secondary Education.

Dzimiri left the country for Mozambique through Chiqualaquala on foot in 1976 to join the liberation struggle, under ZANLA.

He underwent further training at Chimoio Camp in 1976. He was deployed to Gaza province where he operated until 1977 before undergoing an intelligence course in China before returning to Mozambique as a military instructor.

At independence, Dzimiri played a critical role in the integration of ZANLA combatants into the Zimbabwe National Army.

Dzimiri joined the Central Intelligence Organisation in 1983 where he was deployed to various provinces.

He was sent on a diplomatic tour of duty to Havana, Cuba in 2007 as a Liaison Officer.

At the time of his death, Dzimiri was the Director of Investments in the Office of the President and Cabinet.

He is survived by his wife and 8 children.

