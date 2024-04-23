Dynamos "Owes" Denver Mukamba US$5 000

They made me the person I am today because of their status and I’m forever grateful for that opportunity.

But, I’m not happy with those who signed me because they are refusing to give me my money, people will call me all names without knowing that this is how I’m being treated.

Mukamba (31) has joined ZIFA Northern Region Division One Soccer League side, Scotland FC, which is owned by Mabvuku/Tafara legislator Scott Sakupwanya (ZANU PF).

His brother, Clive Kawinga, said Dynamos should honour its contract with Denver as he has a family to support. Said Kawinga:

Denver brings value wherever he goes and I think his move to Scotland FC doesn’t mean he is done as others are suggesting. Chitiyo made a similar move when he left CAPS United to join Simba Bhora. Others questioned his decision but it helped the Shamva side to achieve their PSL status and now he is playing for a foreign club. I’m very disappointed that DeMbare is not showing respect to Denver, he has a family to support and this is unfair to him considering what he has done for their brand.

A report in March 2024 claimed that the Dynamos camp had been hit by player division due to unfair treatment of players in the team as others were paid their sign-on fees while others weren’t.

